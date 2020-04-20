Wrong way driver facing drug dealing charges after chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they had to use a stun gun on a suspect after a chase.
Officers say late Saturday night, they spotted an SUV speeding the wrong way down Division Street near First Avenue.
They say the SUV stopped, but the driver, 41-year-old Christopher Deubel of Tennessee, took off when he spotted police.
Officers say he sped down several roads and ran a stop sign as they chased him.
They say Deubel eventually stopped at a gas station on First Avenue.
Police say he continued taking on his phone with his headphones, and would not follow commands.
They say he eventually got down on his knees facing away from them but instead of showing his hands, dropped them down to his stomach.
That’s when officers say Deubel was hit with “less lethal force.”
Officers say he smelled of alcohol, and there was a trash bag with about 1.7 pounds of marijuana in the car, as well as a scale and other items.
They say he had more than $500 in his wallet, had never received a license, and had fictitious plates on the SUV.
While at the hospital, police say he became violent and kicked hospital staff.
He faces more than a dozen charges.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.