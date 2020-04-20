WATCH LIVE: IL Gov. Pritzker giving daily update

IL Gov. Pritzker giving daily update. (Source: WFIE)
April 20, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 2:20 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to give his daily coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m.

You can watch that press conference here.

[Illinois Coronavirus Website]

As of Monday at 2 p.m., the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 30,357 confirmed cases and 1,290 COVID-19 related deaths.

Locally, we have three confirmed cases in our Illinois counties with one in Wabash, one in Wayne and the other in White County. On Sunday, health officials with Eygptian Health Department announced the case in White County is a toddler.

