Owensboro Mayor sings at Smother’s Park

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson used his musical talents to bring some cheer to his city.
With a camera rolling, Mayor Watson, along with his friend Titus Chapman, sang some patriotic tunes at Smother’s Park Monday afternoon.
Watson saw the success of mini-concerts being performed online and wanted to create a video that featured some American themed songs.
They sang “Amazing Grace”, “God Bless America” and the “Star-Spangled Banner".
They plan to post the video on the City of Owensboro’s Facebook page later this week.
Watson hopes the video can bring some joy to his residents who are stuck at home.
He says he wants to host a mini-concert at least once every week.
