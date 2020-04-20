Owensboro hotels hurting from COVID-19 cancellations

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - COVID-19 restrictions are impacting the tourism industry throughout the country. On Monday, we spoke with Visit Owensboro officials to see how this pandemic is affecting their city.
Officials with Owensboro’s Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) work all year long booking events to generate tourism.
“The way that we operate at the CVB is we book events a year out, two years out, three years out," said Dave Kirk, destination manager for Visit Owensboro.
Kirk says this gives them the ability to prepare hotels for visitors.
“So we can project usually what those occupancies are going to be even before the event happen because we know how many people are going to be attending the event, how many people are likely going to be staying in hotel rooms," Kirk said.
However, no one could predict the coronavirus. Large events like ROMP and Friday After Five have had to postpone or cancel.
“Of course what we’re telling people is, you know, try to reschedule, get creative. Postpone, try not to cancel because it does, it has a huge effect on places like hotels and restaurants," Kirk told us.
Officials with the Hampton Inn and Suites say they decided to close to protect staff and visitors
“We made the determination that we needed to put our hotels on hiatus. And we did this about four weeks ago," said Madison Silvert, president of Malcolm Bryant Corporation.
Not only does the hotel not have cash flow coming in right now, the president says reservations are being cancelled.
“And now you start to see a loss in business due to a loss of events. But we know that there are ones that are gonna come back around, we know that there are some that are just delayed," Silvert said.
Officials with the CVB say they're urging event organizers to reschedule.
“The biggest thing that we’re trying to do is look at different ways to reschedule them and things might look a little different," Kirk said.
Officials with the CVB say official numbers are not out for the month of April, but they say they believe business numbers will be down 30 to 35 percent.
