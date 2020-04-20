Man accused of punching child in face, running from police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was booked into jail late Sunday night, after police say he punched a 10-year-old in the face with a closed fist.
Officers say they were called to Vann Park Circle Apartments and witnesses pointed out the suspect.
They say 31-year-old Jeffery Jones tried to run down the hall and get into an apartment, but police caught him.
Witnesses say he punched the child during an argument, and pushed another child into a bush when she tried to pull him away.
Police say the boy had swelling and busted lip.
A mug shot for Jones is not available.
