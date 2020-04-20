Man accused of firing gun several times in neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were called Sunday evening to Cold Spring Lane because of shots fired.
They say when they arrived, they heard one of the shots.
While investigating, they spoke with a neighbor who told them Randy Taylor had fired a gun several times from his backyard.
One witness says he gave the gun to his 13-year-old son who took it in the house.
Witnesses say Taylor had been drinking all day.
Deputies say he was firing at a corn hole board, but also in the direction of his neighbors less than 100 feet away.
No one was hurt. Deputies say they recovered several shell casings, as well as the gun.
