Local non-profits will receive Evansville Crisis Response Fund

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some local non-profit organizations will soon receive assistance from the Evansville Crisis Response Fund.
Organizer Pat Creech of the Welborn Baptist Foundation tells us they’ve received 35 completed applications and 33 still being processed.
Creech says they hope to notify the first round of assistance recipients by the end of this week.
Right now, organizers are figuring out what organizations need the most immediate assistance at this time.
“We knew that the fund response needed to be broken down into three phases," Creech said. "Right now, we are early in the relief phase of our response. So we have formed an allocations committee that is working with us to determine the immediate needs in the relief cycle.”
Creech tells us that the crisis response fund is set up to assist non-profits for the next 18 months. Qualified non-profits can apply once every 30 days.
