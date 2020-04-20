KY in-person classes canceled for remainder of school year

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday that schools will not reopen for in-person classes for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year.
Beshear announced the closure on a conference call with school district superintendents from throughout Kentucky.
The call comes weeks after the governor pushed schools to extend non-traditional instruction through April.
Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Kevin Brown says each school district needs to reach its typical 1,062 instruction hours. To help districts, superintendents can count non-traditional instruction days as seven hours each.
A spokesperson for Owensboro Public Schools says this change makes it so that school will most likely be out one week early on May 1, rather than May 8.
The governor is also urging schools to not hold in-person graduation.
“So we’ll take a look at that, see where that gets us and kind of, make some plans for that," Jared Revlett said. "You know, our students are holding out hope for that in-person graduation, but it sounds like this type of social distancing is going to last into the summer. Once you’re too far in, then you start getting close to when colleges are supposed to start.”
District officials say this change could affect summer programs. They say that’s something they’re still looking in to.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.