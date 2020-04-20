Indiana has 7 new COVID-19 deaths, just two more cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Indiana COVID-19 (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | April 20, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 11:06 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released updates on the state’s coronavirus cases.

The map shows 11,686 confirmed positive cases and 569 deaths.

That’s up from 11,210 confirmed positive cases and 562 deaths reported Sunday.

Locally, the map shows just two more cases in Vanderburgh County.

Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 87 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
  • Warrick Co. - 59 confirmed positive cases, 4 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 16 confirmed positive cases
  • Gibson Co. - 5 confirmed positive cases
  • Posey Co. - 7 confirmed positive cases
  • Perry Co. - 5 confirmed positive cases
  • Pike Co. - 1 confirmed positive case
  • Spencer Co. - 4 confirmed positive cases

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give an update at 1:30 p.m. Central.

