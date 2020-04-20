Indiana has 7 new COVID-19 deaths, just two more cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released updates on the state’s coronavirus cases.
The map shows 11,686 confirmed positive cases and 569 deaths.
That’s up from 11,210 confirmed positive cases and 562 deaths reported Sunday.
Locally, the map shows just two more cases in Vanderburgh County.
Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 87 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 59 confirmed positive cases, 4 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 16 confirmed positive cases
- Gibson Co. - 5 confirmed positive cases
- Posey Co. - 7 confirmed positive cases
- Perry Co. - 5 confirmed positive cases
- Pike Co. - 1 confirmed positive case
- Spencer Co. - 4 confirmed positive cases
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give an update at 1:30 p.m. Central.
You can watch it live here:
