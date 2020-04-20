Hopkins Co., Madisonville leadership continue working hard to curb spread of COVID-19

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WFIE) - As COVID-19 case numbers in Hopkins County jump to 156, government leaders continue to help stop the spread of the virus.
“My heart sinks not because we’ve lost them, but for their families that can’t grieve the way that they would grieve if you typically lost your loved one before,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton.
Mayor Cotton says he and Judge Jack Whitfield Jr. found out 40 more residents tested positive for COVID-19 and four more have died on their Monday live update.
“Everybody who is working on this is exhausted," Mayor Cotton said. "And when we’re working this hard, and then to hear those types of numbers coming in, and unfortunately, we’re going to hear those numbers coming in the rest of this week. . .”
He says that’s because of a testing site opening this week in Madisonville. The testing site will be at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
With the new cases reported on Monday, Judge Whitfield says there could now be several hundred contacts.
“If you get 40 new cases, and each one touches 10 people, which is not out of the question for three or four days, which this is incubating, you’ve got 400 people,” Judge Whitfield said.
Leaders have said Hopkins County is one of Kentucky’s fastest-growing counties in cases.
“We’re in a position now where we’re weighing different options," Whitfield said. "The cause and effect those options might have; we continue to communicate and talk about different ideas. I can’t tell you what action will be next, but we’ve got to figure out a way to get our numbers on a downward trend.”
Leaders also say personal protective equipment is very low, including hospital gowns.
Mayor Cotton says they’ve been working with local companies to get PPE. He says some of those deliveries will come on Tuesday.
