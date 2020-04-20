Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts still have last year's starting quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, on the roster. And they added this year's starter, Philip Rivers, in free agency. But general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich still may be in the market for a quarterback on draft weekend. Brissett and Rivers each have one-year contracts. But Brissett has failed twice to get Indy into the playoffs, and even the 38-year-old Rivers acknowledges his career is winding down. So if the Colts can find a long-term solution with one of their two second-round picks, they might take Andrew Luck's long-term successor.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Simon Pagenaud has won IndyCar's virtual race for the second straight week. The reigning Indianapolis 500 winner had to hold off Scott Dixon on the final lap. He also had to overcome a dicey sequence with his Team Penske teammates. Will Power made contact with Scott McLaughlin to cause McLaughlin to crash. Then Power and Pagenaud touched as Pagenaud took the lead. Dixon crashed into the back of Pagenaud after the checkered flag. Kyle Busch made his IndyCar iRacing debut and the NASCAR champion finished 13th — higher than he's finished in a NASCAR virtual race.