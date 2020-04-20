Grocery security guard hit with stolen car after shoplifter tries to take $850 in items, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he tried to take hundreds of dollars worth of stolen groceries, then hit a security guard, parked cars, and a utility pole trying to get away.
It happened Sunday evening at the west side Schnucks.
Police say 50-year-old Robert Parker tried to leave the store with about $850 in items before he was stopped by security.
They say he took off in a stolen car, hitting the security guard as he drove away.
A responding officer says he spotted Parker at Forest and Addison, but he wouldn’t pull over.
Police say Parker then hit two parked cars and crashed into a utility police at South Barker and Egmont.
They say he got out of the car and tried to run away, but he was caught by officers.
Police say he tried kicking and pushing them as he was being taken into custody.
Parker’s charges include battery on an officer, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, shoplifting, auto theft, resisting law enforcement, and hit and run.
Police say the security guard had pain to his stomach, but didn’t need an ambulance.
