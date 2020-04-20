Family, friends support Owensboro teen in hospital

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One Owensboro senior is facing health issues as his senior year is coming to an end.
On Monday, when our crew was at Owensboro Health, we saw Daviess County High School senior Mason White’s family and friends lining up to support him.
They tell us he is fighting a health condition that is baffling doctors at Owensboro Health.
Mason was transported to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville on Monday to figure out what is going on.
However, he was sent off with a lot of love and support.
“All of our families big on everybody coming when somebody gets sick or something happens, so we just all wanted to get together for him since he can’t have any visitors due to the coronavirus," said Kala Belcher, Mason’s cousin. "We thought a little fun parade with all of his buddies would help him boost his spirits up and make signs where he can see them from his room.”
Mason’s family hopes they can start to get some answers for their senior once he gets to the children’s hospital in Louisville.
