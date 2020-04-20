Evansville man charged with sexual misconduct with a minor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say evidence of a sexual misconduct with a child was found on a suspect’s cell phone.
Justin Young, 35, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Police say someone bought Young a new cell phone and was transferring files from his old phone when video evidence was discovered.
They say the victim told them Young threatened to slap her when she said she didn’t like what was happening.
Police say Young admits to being in the videos, but denies that the child victim is. They say he told them it’s a married woman, but wouldn’t give them her name.
Officers say distinct items from the victim’s room can be seen in the videos.
