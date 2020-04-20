Couple has parking lot picnic at Texas Roadhouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One couple decided to have their own picnic in the parking lot since restaurants have curbside service.
Steve Clayton and his girlfriend Jane thought it was too nice to sit in the car and eat, so with some chairs that were in the back of the car, they would stay in the Texas Roadhouse lot, eat and watch the people drive by.
“We just kind of set up and when the guy brought the food I said, ‘Does it hurt if we sit here and eat’ he said, ‘No one’s done it yet,’ I was like, ‘Okay, we’ll be the first then.’ Just an awesome, beautiful day," Clayton said. "We’ve been working in the yard all day in the flower beds getting stuff done and decided it was time to relax and get something to eat.”
Steve says they’ve done this at other fast-food restaurants, but tells us he was ready for a steak.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.