Cooler temps, unsettled weather this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers return to the Tri-State on Monday night, but will be gone before sunrise on Tuesday. Partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s during the afternoon. More showers possible Tuesday night/early Wednesday, then partly sunny on Wednesday with a high of 64. Rain likely on Thursday, with a few thunderstorms possible. High on Thursday will rise to 63. The unsettled and cooler pattern will linger into the weekend with a daily chance for scattered showers and highs in the low to middle 60s. Normal high is around 70 and normal low is around 45.