Brighter & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a cloudy Sunday, sunny and warmer today as high temps ascend into the mid to upper 60’s. A weak front will enter the region tonight, sparking a few spotty showers. The scattered rain will end before sunrise Tuesday.
In the wake of the front, sunny, breezy, and cooler Tuesday as high temps drop into the upper 50’s. Tuesday night, clear and unseasonably cold with lows dropping into the mid to upper 30’s.
A sunny start to Wednesday, but clouds and rain arrive after sunset. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain likely Wednesday night through Thursday. The severe weather threat appears low at this time.
