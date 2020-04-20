Arrest made in elderly man’s murder

By Jill Lyman | April 20, 2020 at 5:58 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 6:23 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a murder charge.

Adam Christopher Harley is charged with murder, robbery, and theft.

The case number shows the same case number as a homicide investigation we told you about last month.

Police say they found 89-year old Charles Osborne Quinn’s body inside a home on East Illinois Street March 24.

Officers say they saw signs of a struggle inside the home.

A mugshot is not available for Harley, and authorities have not released the arrest affidavit.

