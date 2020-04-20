Arrest made in elderly man’s murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a murder charge.
Adam Christopher Harley is charged with murder, robbery, and theft.
The case number shows the same case number as a homicide investigation we told you about last month.
Police say they found 89-year old Charles Osborne Quinn’s body inside a home on East Illinois Street March 24.
Officers say they saw signs of a struggle inside the home.
A mugshot is not available for Harley, and authorities have not released the arrest affidavit.
