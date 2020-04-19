Health Officials: White County’s 1st COVID-19 case is a toddler

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - During Sunday’s update, Gov. Pritzker and his team announced 1,197 new confirmed cases and 31 additional COVID-19 related deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting 30,357 confirmed positive cases and 1,290 deaths.
The Egyptian Health Department in White County is reporting they have their first confirmed case of COVID-19.
According to a press release from the Health Department, the patient is a toddler and is at home in isolation and is doing well.
We also have one confirmed case in Wabash and Wayne counties.
