Police chase lands man in jail on multiple charges

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - A man is in jail on several charges after police pursuit.
Central Dispatch says they received a call from the Providence Police Department that an officer was in a chase with 32-year-old William Hoggard.
Officials say the Madisonville Police Department and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the pursuit at Nebo and Industrial Rd when Hoggard entered Hopkins County.
Police say Hoggard disregarded multiple stop signs and traffic lights throughout the city.
According to officials, the chase continued onto Hwy 41 into Nortonville. They say Hoggard turned onto Hwy 62 and continued into St. Charles, where police caught and arrested Hoggard.
Hoggard is charged with wanton endangerment first degree, reckless driving, speeding and fleeing or evading police first degree.
Police say Hoggard had an active warrant for a parole violation.
