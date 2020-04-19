Mostly sunny Mon-Tue, active weather to end the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are a few showers still lingering over western Kentucky, but those will taper off this evening, and the clouds will gradually clear overnight as temperatures fall back into the low 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, but we will see a few more clouds during the evening. Monday will also be a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
The daytime hours on Monday will most likely be dry, but a weak cold front will move through our region Monday night into early Tuesday morning. That may kick up a few spotty showers, starting between 8 and 10 PM and ending around sunrise Tuesday, but it looks like any chance for thunderstorms will probably stay to our west-southwest.
The clouds and rain associated with that cold front will move out early Tuesday, and the rest of the day will be sunny, although cooler and a little breezy, with high temperatures in the lower 60s and winds from the northwest around 8 to 16 mph.
Wednesday will start out mostly sunny, but clouds and rain return late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible through Wednesday night and much of the day Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and low to mid 60s Thursday.
We will get a break from the rain Thursday night and through the first half of Friday, but more showers and storms will be possible beginning Friday evening and continuing into the day Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70° Friday and mid 60s Saturday.
Right now, I do not see a major severe weather threat with either of those systems, but frequent lightning and brief heavy rain will be possible both Wednesday afternoon through Thursday and again late Friday into Saturday.
