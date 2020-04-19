Local businesses left in limbo as PPP runs out of money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly three weeks ago, the Federal Paycheck Protection Program opened with the hope of helping businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, some local business owners will have to keep waiting on reaping the program’s rewards.
“It’s not like this is the fix of all things, but it’s certainly a huge life boat in the middle of all of this,” Amy Word, owner of Lamasco Bar and Grill on West Franklin Street said.
Word put in her application for the Federal Paycheck Protection Program, hoping it would help her pay the salaries of her employees.
“Everything was uploaded and good to go," Word said. “We had actually gotten the amount we were approved for. They had gone so far as to even ping my bank accounts.”
But on Thursday, the fund ran out of money.
$349 billion was given to more than 4,000 lenders, and Word wasn’t one of them.
“Most of that money got swooped in by companies with 200, 300, 400, 499 employees," Jim Hatfield, president of the Vanderburgh County Commissioners said. "They need to have a special PPP for businesses under 50 employees”.
But what happens if help doesn't come?
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke addressed this specific issue during a press conference on Friday.
“I think it’s naive of us to stand here today and think every business that was our favorite business three months ago is going to look the same in a month," Winnecke said. “It’s an unfortunate fact of this worldwide crisis.”
“The entire landscape of culture we have - whether it’s food, or music, or arts, or entertainments - it’s all the small, local mom and pops that we’re providing that," Word said. “You know, imagine all of that gone - it would be a very dull world for sure.”
