Evansville family puts on light display for others to enjoy while practicing social distancing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Evansville is taking Indiana’s stay-at-home order to the next level with an LED light display outside their home where the lights sync up to songs played on the local radio.
The Burke family’s light display has been up for a week now and several cars have strolled through to enjoy the show.
The Burkes tell us one of their biggest challenges has been not being able to get out of the house while following social distancing, so they came up with this idea.
They live right along Pomona Drive in Evansville.
“With the pandemic that’s going on right now, we decided to set up our display so people would have something to do in the evening," said Joshua Burke.
In December, their neighbors know them for their holiday light display.
“On Facebook, we follow a lot of other Christmas groups, and I’d seen some others going and putting their displays up," Joshua said.
Now in the middle of a pandemic, and during the month of April, their holiday lights are back up and running from 7:30 to 10 p.m. daily.
It took the Burkes several days to put up all 10,000 lights.
“We use lights that are obviously a little different than the traditional lights that most people use," Joshua said. "They actually move to the beats of the songs that we have playing.”
“The music that plays on 90.1," Joshua said. "We actually have an FM transmitter in our house, so we have a small computer that runs the show and outputs sound to the FM transmitter, which then broadcasts the music within a few blocks close by.”
A tech-savvy dad of two girls is working from home because of Indiana’s stay-at-home order, but when he’s off the clock, you’ll find him getting some practice for next year’s holiday light show.
Joshua tells us they plan on keeping the light display up for as long as the Indiana stay-at-home order is in effect.
