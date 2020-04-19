Evansville couple gets married in empty church

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local couple officially tied the knot on Saturday, but their long-planned wedding did not exactly go as planned because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
When Chris and Emily Taylor began planning their special day a couple of years ago, they could not have dreamed that a pandemic would dramatically alter their wedding plans.
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, the couple’s idea of a big Catholic wedding turned into an intimate ceremony with only their parents, a priest and a photographer.
“We started to panic and thought it would never happen, but then a week or two later, we realized we could have 10 people,” Chris Taylor said.
However, the newlyweds were in for quite the surprise when their family and friends decided to show up. Their loved ones gathered across the street, held up signs and blasted their car horns to send the bride and groom their best wishes.
“Our friends and family showing up - I was just blown away from everything like that,” Emily Taylor said. “I know his family is crazy and would do that, but it’s a nice surprise.”
“Just because the world is shut down doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be supporting each other as family members, so we wanted to show that love and support to them,” family member Hobart Scales said. “We’d much rather be inside, but we’re going to support any which way that’s possible.”
Since the newlyweds are currently unable to have a big reception and party, they decided to hold the ceremony next year on their one year anniversary.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.