Man in jail on numerous drug charges after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail on several drug charges after a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
Officials say they observed a vehicle with a headlight out. They say when 32-year-old Johnny Phillips noticed the patrol car, he immediately turned onto Louisana St.
According to court documents, police followed Phillips onto Seventh Avenue and then onto Florida St.
It states that Phillips approached two females on Fulton Avenue and spoke to them. Police say one female leaned into Phillips vehicle and it looked like a hand-to-hand transaction took place.
Police say they pulled Phillips over behind the Liquor Locker on Fulton Avenue. The officer smelled marijuana when he approached the vehicle.
According to court documents, police asked Phillips if they could search him. They say they found a small digital scale with residue in his pocket.
The document states police spoke with the two females. They say they are friends with Phillips and he offered them a ride but declined the offer because he had a headlight out and noticed the patrol car behind Phillips.
The two females agreed to a search, and police did not find any illegal items on them.
Officers say they searched Phillips vehicle and found a syringe used to inject methamphetamine and a substance later tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.
Police transported Phillips to the VCCC where police found additional drugs on him.
According to court documents, police found methamphetamine, fentanyl, THC wax, cocaine, heroin, MDMA, and a schedule ll drug on Phillips.
Phillips is charged with the following:
- Narc- dealing methamphetamine >= 10 grams.
- Narc- dealing a schedule 1,2,3,4 > 28 grams.
- Narc- dealing heroin >= 3 grams < 7 grams.
- Narc- dealing cocaine > 10 grams < 28 grams.
- Narc- possession of methamphetamine >= 28 grams.
- Narc -possession schedule 1,2,3,4.
- Narc- possession of cocaine >= 10 grams < 28 grams.
- Narc -possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
- Narc- possession of a syringe
- Narc- possession of marijuana
- Narc- dealing marijuana
- Narc- possession of marijuana
- Narc- possession of paraphernalia
- Traffic- equipment no or improper headlights.
