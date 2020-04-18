Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Beshear releases guidelines to reopen economy
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is embracing plans by the White House to lift restrictions brought on by the coronavirus. But he says the state must increase its testing capacity to get there. President Trump this week detailed a set of guidelines for easing restrictions over a span of several weeks. Beshear says he agrees with the White House guidelines, including using a 14-day decrease in cases as a threshold to begin opening businesses back up. Beshear also announced there were eight new deaths from the virus on Friday, including an inmate at the Green River Correctional Complex.
Kentucky distillers churn out sanitizer in fighting virus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's whiskey industry is always looking for the newest twist to its spirits products, but its inventiveness took a gooey turn when the coronavirus hit. Distillers have scrambled to help meet the demand for hand sanitizer. They pivoted nimbly to supply the disinfectant to front-line workers in the fight against the virus. The Kentucky Distillers' Association says its member distilleries have produced and donated nearly 125,000 gallons of sanitizer across the state. KDA says the output in Kentucky alone equals more than 630,000 “fifths” of whiskey, or 750 ml bottles. And more sanitizer is on the way, even as whiskey production continues.
3 hunger relief charities to benefit from $500,000 donation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Three hunger-relief charities will benefit from a $500,000 donation by the Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. and Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance Foundation in response to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The Kentucky Agriculture Department says the donation is the largest single private donation made as part of Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles’ Kentucky Hunger Initiative launched in 2016. Farm Bureau President Mark Haney says the coronavirus pandemic is causing additional problems for people who were already having trouble getting enough to eat. The funds will go to Feeding Kentucky, Glean Kentucky and Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry.
Sheriff: Lawmaker drove intoxicated after Kentucky session
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky lawmaker was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated just hours after the state House adjourned. State Rep. Derek J. Lewis of London was arrested early Thursday and charged with drunken driving. Officer Gary Mehler of the Laurel County sheriff’s department said he responded to a call and found a pickup truck in a ditch. Mehler said Lewis got out smelling of alcohol and refused to take a sobriety test. Lewis was arrested about two hours after the state House had adjourned in Frankfort. Lewis’ attorneys said the lawmaker plans to plead not guilty to the charge.
Northern Kentucky bridge closed to vehicles after inspection
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A bridge in northern Kentucky is closed to motor vehicles until further notice due to deterioration on a load-bearing portion of the span. The Kentucky Enquirer reports that the problem on the 4th Street-Veterans Bridge that connects Covington and Newport was discovered during an inspection. The span carries about 13,676 vehicles over the Licking River each day. How long the bridge will be closed to vehicles wasn't clear. A highway engineer says the state is looking at several options for repairs. The bridge remains open to pedestrians and bicyclists.
Abortion opponents send bill to Kentucky governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's anti-abortion attorney general is embracing the opportunity to regulate abortion clinics. State lawmakers gave him that new power before ending this year's legislative session. But Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron might not get to wield that authority. The bill goes to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. If he vetoes it, lawmakers won't have a chance to override him, as they did several times this week. They ended their session late Wednesday The legislation would allow the attorney general to take civil or criminal action against abortion facilities. Beshear didn't tip his hand Thursday when asked about the bill's eventual fate.