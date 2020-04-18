EFD responds to early morning apartment complex fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at an apartment complex.
Dispatch says they received multiple calls about a fire at Fairmont Apartments just before 3 a.m. Saturday.
Officials say heavy smoke was coming from the second floor of the 24-unit apartment building.
They say four apartments were affected by fire, smoke, water or overhaul. Officials say one apartment was vacant and there are no injuries.
The Red Cross is assisting seven people who were affected by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.