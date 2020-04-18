Dubois Co. Health Department employees test positive for COVID-19

INDIANA (WFIE) - According to the Dubois County Health Department, members have tested positive for COVID-19.
They say the members who tested positive have self-isolated and are currently monitoring their symptoms from home. They did not say how many of those employees have tested positive.
The health department says they are taking extra measures to minimize the risk of exposing other employees.
This includes enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of high-contact surfaces, further social distancing, providing cloth face coverings for employees and enhancing capabilities to work from home.
