Cloudy skies and a few showers possible Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite plenty of sunshine, our temperatures only made it into the 50s today. Typically, we would be topping out in the upper 60s to near 70° this time of year.
Our skies will stay mostly clear through the evening, but clouds will slowly start to move in after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy, and a few scattered showers are possible, mainly during the morning and evening hours. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday afternoon.
Any rain we do see Sunday will taper off to the southeast by around midnight, and most of the clouds will clear by Monday morning. Lows temperatures will be in the lower 40s.
Monday and Tuesday will both be mostly sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s Monday and mid to upper 60s Tuesday.
A weak weather system will move through during the overnight hours and may bring us a few showers late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. However, any rain we do see will be light and scattered and gone by the time most folks are up and starting their day Tuesday.
Wednesday may start out mostly sunny, but clouds and rain will move in Wednesday evening. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible through Wednesday night and most of Thursday.
We will get a break from the rain Thursday night and much of the day Friday, but more showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday evening.
High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70° Wednesday, will dip into the mid to upper 60s Thursday, then climb back into the low 70s Friday.
