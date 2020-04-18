Ascension St. Vincent taking extra steps to prevent COVID-19 spread

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ascension St. Vincent is taking extra precautions to avoid spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Hospital employees have created a completely separate emergency room for patients who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and this separation begins as soon as people arrive.
Hospital officials say when people pull up to the hospital, a team of medical professionals will ask them questions in order to determine on which area of the hospital the patient should be sent to.
Patients who do not have symptoms related to COVID-19 are taken to a separate room. Those who are uncertain if they have the virus are separated from the patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Non-coronavirus patients are seen by a different nursing staff than those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Ascension St. Vincent has made all these changes to make sure no one is exposed to COVID-19 while receiving help unrelated to the disease.
“They had an early appendicitis, but they waited and now it’s ruptured, so we do not want people to feel like they have to wait for safety sake,” Dr. Neil Troost, head of the COVID-19 response team at Ascension St. Vincent said. "We want to make sure that we make it very clear and we advertise the honest true efforts that have been made, so that they can feel safe coming to the emergency department.”
Again, if you are in need of medical attention the separation happens as soon as you pull up to the emergency doors.
Officials at Ascension St. Vincent want people to know they are working hard to help those with COVID-19, but they are also working hard to help those with any other medical need.
