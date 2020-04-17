Warrick Health Dept. reports 4th COVID-19 death

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Warrick County Health Department dashboard now shows 58 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, as well as a fourth death.
The last check on Thursday showed 56 cases. The map could update again Friday.
The Indiana State Department of Health is expected to update the state map at 11 a.m. Central.
Thursday, the map showed 9,542 confirmed positive cases and 477 deaths.
Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 71 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 58 confirmed positive cases, 4 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 14 confirmed positive cases
- Gibson Co. - 4 confirmed positive cases
- Posey Co. - 6 confirmed positive cases
- Perry Co. - 4 confirmed positive cases
- Pike Co. - 1 confirmed positive case
- Spencer Co. - 3 confirmed positive cases
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m.
You can watch it live here:
