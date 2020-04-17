Tri-State Food Bank receives donation worth nearly $45K in groceries

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State Food Bank is receiving way fewer donations than it’s used to because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but a local church group just came through with a huge donation, as the food bank prepares for a new era
When COVID-19 cases began to surge throughout the country, people swarmed their local grocery stores and emptied their shelves. Around the same time, Tri-State Food Bank’s donations began to dry up.
The grocery stores are giving less to us because they have less to give," Tri-State Food Bank Executive Director Glenn Roberts said. “They’re taking all those staple items. We’re not doing food drives right now. It’s not safe to do them, so we are forced to purchase more food right now. We purchase in bulk and those prices are going up.”
However, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints rolled up with a 53-foot trailer filled with nearly $45,000 worth of shelf-stable commodities.
“The decision to make the donation was made several weeks ago before this really became a larger concern,” Evansville Stake President Chad Monroe said. “Traditionally on the first Sunday of each month, we fast, and we fast, and we fast for two meals, and then we donate the value of those two meals in a fast offering.”
“This is a great surprise to us,” Roberts said. “Great staple items, tomato sauce, macaroni, pasta and soup - items that people really need right now. It’s always a blessing to get a big donation like that because right now donations are down.”
These donations came at a time when the Food Bank is preparing for a big move.
The Food Bank is relocating just up U.S. Highway 41 and moving into the old Tupperware Building right off Lynch Road.
With everything that is going on right now, the Food Bank has enlisted help from members of the Indiana National Guard, which has been activated on a humanitarian mission.
“They’re supposed to be with us 45 days, and they’ve been a tremendous help to us in the warehouse, and they will help us get food out to the community as well,” Roberts said.
Tri-State Food Bank leaders say they hope to be at their new location by Monday, June 1.
