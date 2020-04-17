Toyota helping during COVID-19 pandemic

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota manufacturing is doing its part to help the Tri-State during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Princeton plant made parts that were used to produce face shields at the Georgetown plant. Those face shields were then distributed to several area hospitals like Deaconess and Saint Vincent.
In all, they will donate 23,000 shields. The face shields will also be used by Toyota employees when productions resume.
Toyota also donated $100,000 to the local COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund, $11,000 to the Red Cross, safety glasses for the Gibson Hospital and fabric for face masks to chemo buddies.
“Education on what it takes to make face shields, working along with CDC guidelines, making sure they fit protocol, was pretty complicated at first, but our engineering teams were up to that," said Leah Curry, president of Toyota Manufacturing Indiana. "It’s about the health of our community, that’s the number one priority for us. Be supportive and very quick in our actions to respond to whatever’s needed.”
Toyota officials say they are committed to the production and donation of approximately 500,000 face shields through June.
