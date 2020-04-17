Section of Greenway to close for a year during Sunrise Cascade construction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials say starting Monday, April 20, access to a portion of the Greenway trail on the downtown riverfront will be temporarily closed for approximately one year for construction of the Sunrise Cascade and Sunrise Overlook.
They say a construction fence will be installed blocking all access to the south end of the trail near the Greenway turnaround at Sunset Park.
Public access to the Greenway will be available from the area behind the Evansville Museum at 411 S.E. Riverside Dr.
Officials say the cascade and overlook are part of major improvements underway at the East Wastewater Treatment Plant, including the construction of a pumping station with a pumping capacity of 40 million gallons a day.
The Greenway trail will reopen when the Sunrise Pump Station project is complete in 2021.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.