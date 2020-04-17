River City Recreation makes meals for third shift officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Evansville Police Officers got a hot meal overnight.
The owner of River City Recreation, Bill Vukovich, says his business is closed because of the pandemic, but he wanted to do something for those who protect us.
He’s been opening up his Weinbach Avenue location to serve meals about once a week for third shift officers and deputies.
Vukovich says he served about 45 meals early this morning to those hungry heroes.
“They love it. They love it, and I appreciate the fact when they come in they thank me," said Vukovich. "And I thank them for their service. They’re going out there. They’re in the trenches. I’m just a working class person and trying to help out.”
“There is no place for us to eat on third shift. We’ve enjoyed having him make us those meals every week. It’s a nice surprise for those guys to have once a week,” said Officer Marty Harrington.
Officer Harrington says this all got started when he was working off-duty at a bank and met Vukovich.
They discussed the lack of places open in early morning hours during the stay at home order, and that’s when Vukovich decided to help out.
Most of officers got to stop in for a quick break, but those who couldn’t make it got their meals delivered to them.
