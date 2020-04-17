EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Not as cold after reaching record lows the past two mornings. Nearly 20-degrees warmer this morning under cloudy skies with temps in the 40’s. Rain on the way along with a few thunderstorms with high temps in the upper 50’s. No severe weather is expected.
Saturday, frost advisory early then sunny skies with below normal temps in the upper 50’s. Mostly cloudy Sunday with a 50% chance of rain as high temps climb into the lower 60’s. Most of the heavy rainfall and severe weather threats will stay well to our south.
