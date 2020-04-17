Rain ending tonight, frost followed by sunshine Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The scattered showers that have been lingering over our region for most of the day will taper off to the southeast tonight, completely clearing the Tri-State by around midnight. The clouds will quickly follow that rain, and our winds will also begin to die down overnight.
Temperatures will fall back through the 50s and 40s this evening, and we will bottom out in the mid 30s by Saturday morning. Those chilly temperatures paired with clear and calm conditions could lead to frost development across our region, which is why a Frost Advisory has been issued from 2AM until 8AM Saturday.
After a cold and possibly frosty start, the rest of Saturday will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°. However, clouds will start to roll back in Saturday night as temperatures fall into the low 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy, and a few scattered showers are possible, but it looks like most of the day will probably be dry. A light breeze from the south will also push some warmer air up into our region, helping our temperatures climb into the low 60s Sunday afternoon.
Monday and Tuesday will both be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s Monday and upper 60s to low 70s Tuesday.
Our high temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s for the rest of the week, but showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Wednesday afternoon and evening and continue through much of the day Thursday. We will get a brief break from the rain Thursday night into Friday morning before another weather system moves in Friday evening, but that is still a full week away, so some of that timing may change.
