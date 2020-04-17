Owensboro Health staff cheer as recovered COVID-19 patient goes home

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s some positive news about a Tri-State COVID-19 patient.
Owensboro Health shared video of a patient whose symptoms were once so severe, he was on a ventilator.
Thursday, surrounded by cheers and applause from hospital staff, the man was sent home from the hospital, having recovered from the coronavirus.
Owensboro Health also stressed the importance of continuing to follow the guidelines in place, so there will be fewer patients who have to suffer through COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.