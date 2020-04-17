Newburgh pharmacy staying busy despite COVID-19 pandemic

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Local Tri-State pharmacies are staying busy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Managers at Optimum Wellness Pharmacy say they have had to make some changes to protect their employees and customers.
For starters, pharmacy managers say their workers are constantly disinfecting surfaces throughout the store.
Meanwhile, customers have also been using their free delivery and mailing services for prescriptions.
The pharmacy is now offering house charge accounts for people who may not be able to pay for their prescriptions all at once.
Managers say this is a great tool to give people extra time to pay for their medications.
“We realized that more people than not are being financially impacted by this situation,” Optimum Wellness Pharmacy Manager Lewis Kivett said. “We certainly want to be accommodating to that. Extending our house charge accounts has been one of the things that we can offer to do.”
The pharmacy has also been using its compounding machine to make hand sanitizers to sell because these products are currently in short supply.
