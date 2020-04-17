Madisonville woman found alive in bathtub after 3 days

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WFIE) - A Madisonville woman says she’s lucky she called police when she did after they found her 89-year-old cousin alive in a bathtub.
Diann Wilson says she usually goes to see her cousin Reena Hopkins every Sunday at 3 p.m. This past weekend, she said she tried to call her, but she didn’t answer that day or the next day.
“I just felt there was something wrong," Wilson said.
This lead Wilson to call the police to perform a welfare check on her cousin.
“They went and rang the doorbell. But there was nothing they could do because they couldn’t get in," she said.
Wilson said they finally got the door unlocked and officers went in to find her cousin. Police told Wilson they found Reena in the bathtub.
“She was in the bathtub for about three days,” Wilson told us.
Diann said police told her when they found Reena, she was very dehydrated and cold, but luckily, Wilson said she has no broken bones.
Wilson says she’s lucky to have found her cousin when they did and says that’s why it’s important to check on those around you.
“Well if anything, if it’s out of the ordinary and you haven’t heard from somebody in a day, it’s worth checking," Wilson said. "It may just be that they gone out for a walk, but definitely check.”
Wilson says Reena is now in the hospital. She says she thinks Reena will get out of the hospital as early as Monday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.