Madisonville North Hopkins High School to be COVID-19 testing site location

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County will soon be home to a COVID-19 testing site. It’s a part of the partnership between the state of Kentucky and Kroger.
County officials announced on Friday the site will be at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
Barricades are now up at the beginning of the high school’s entrance. That because officials say crews were getting the testing site ready to go for next week.
The site will be open next week on Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday.
To get tested, officials say you must be a healthcare worker, first responder, 65 or older or a person with chronic health conditions; or you must be showing symptoms.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Deanne Ashby tells us during testing, no one will be going in and out of the building. She also says the administration for the building has been moved to their head office on Seminary Street.
In the days leading up to the announcement, Ashby says they’ve been working with officials to get everything organized.
“I know there is a lot of apprehension from some in the community because we are a regional hub for this. But this is drive-through only. At no time will anyone enter the facilities on campus," Ashby said. "But it is very impactful and meaningful because any part we can play to help our community and to be a servant in this initiative is very important to us.”
Along with testing comes a few changes to how traffic will work in the area.
Hopkins County officials say Brown Badgett Look will be closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 41 to the Railroad Bridge.
