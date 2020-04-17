Madisonville church feeding those who tested positive for COVID-19

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville church is helping feed those infected with COVID-19.
Victory Church is starting a program called COVID Meals where members make homemade meals and bring them to people in the community who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Victory is planning on delivering the food on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“Trying to stay quarantined from the rest of your family, and so your not going to be able to provide go to the kitchen and cook meals even if you felt like it," said Kathy Fox, administrative pastor at the church. "I know a lot of them are very sick with it, and so that is one way we can help take care of there family keep everybody home.”
Fox says she was inspired to start the program by seeing all the beautiful pictures of food that members of the church had been cooking and posting to Facebook.
If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and would like to sign up, you can visit Victory Church’s Facebook page.
