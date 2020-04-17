Local officials, businesses react to conversations about reopening the economy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - President Donald Trump is leaving it up to state governors to decide when to lift stay-at-home orders and reopen their economies.
The midwest governors announced on Thursday that they’ll be working together to decide when it’s best to ease up with the restrictions, but on Friday, Governor Holcomb extended the stay-at-home order until May 1.
Business owners and consumers are counting down the days until the streets are crowded, and things get back to normal, but leaders want to make sure it’s done safely.
“Every business that opens, will need to practice social hygiene and social distancing,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.
President Donald Trump suggested that states ease into normality as the number of cases decreases in their states.
Mayor Winnecke is hoping to show Governor Holcomb that with the low numbers in Vanderburgh County, the time to reopen may be sooner rather than later.
“I think businesses need to prepare their employees to be outfitted completely with PPE’s,” said Vanderburgh County Commissioners President Jeff Hatfield. “I think we need to double down here in the next two weeks and show the northern part of the state that we have this under control that we can open sooner.”
Business owner David Rudibaugh is excited to see his coffee shop full of customers but hopes the time away hasn’t crushed other businesses on the block.
“It just feels like a consolation prize, if there’s not something else, maybe there’s another package that rolls out to help out and maybe something comes about that is benefiting all of us, but as of right now, I don’t see it," Rudibaugh said.
“I highly encourage our congress to get together and refund the PPP fund for businesses under 50 employees," Hatfield said.
Jim Ryan at Old National Bank says he is hopeful that the re-opening of the economy will be an asset, allowing businesses to hire talented workers.
“I think the old rules don’t apply, you know its almost like we’ve had a reset here and let’s think about how do we take this and really try and drive further benefits," Ryan said.
Governor Holcomb is asking businesses to share their plans for reopening, listing guidelines they’ll put in place to resume operations while creating a safe environment.
