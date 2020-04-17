KY Labor Cabinet orders businesses to close for violated Gov. Beshear’s executive order

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Several Tri-State businesses have been ordered to close for violating Governor Beshear’s executive order that all non-essential businesses close.
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet has ordered the closure of businesses across Kentucky for violating the governor’s executive order.
We’re learning the following businesses have been ordered to close in our area.
- Don’s Consignment in Owensboro
- The Clamp and Glue Sector of Young Manufacturing in Beaver Dam
- Fuller Physical Therapy in Beaver Dam
- Total Tranquility and Massage in Madisonville
- S5 Auto Wash also in Madisonville
We have reached out to all of the companies. The President of Young Manufacturing tells us they were given the recommendation to limit one employee at the clamp operation. He says that was addressed immediately.
