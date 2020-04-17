Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — It will be no surprise if Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the New York Liberty. It would be a surprise, however, if she isn't. The Ducks guard, who was the consensus player of the year, has been projected as the Liberty’s choice since the team won the draft lottery. Her teammate Satou Sabally, one of three juniors to forego their last year of college eligibility and enter the draft, is expected to go No. 2 to Dallas. It would be the third time in the history of the draft that the top two picks came from the same program.