Green River inmate dies from COVID-19

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - An inmate at Green River Correctional Complex has died due to complications related to COVID-19.
This is the first incarcerated person in Kentucky to pass away because of the coronavirus.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement during his daily coronavirus update on Friday afternoon.
According to Gov. Beshear, the 49-year-old male was admitted to the hospital on April 8. One day later, the inmate tested positive with COVID-19. The Governor says he died in the hospital.
Meanwhile, one staff member at Green River Correctional Complex has tested positive with COVID-19. This brings the overall number of confirmed cases at the facility to 34 total cases, which includes 19 inmates and 15 staff members.
