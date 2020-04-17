Gibson Co. awards $42,500 to local restaurants with more grants on the way

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - The longer we live under the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the more difficult it can be on local businesses and restaurants.
The impact of COVID-19 can be felt in the biggest and smallest of communities.
“Our whole business model, I mean literally was turned on its head in 24 hours," said Candy Yancey, the owner of R’z Cafe and Catering in Fort Branch
Yancey explained the empty room at the restaurant isn’t what Friday nights usually look like.
“The dining room was full, you know, lots of carryout orders, lots of catering, we did weddings,” she said.
Yancey said the community has been a huge support with ordering carryout during this pandemic, but she employs 40 people, which is why she applied for the Better Together Grant awarded by the Gibson County Visitors and Tourism Bureau.
“We awarded 34 grants to Gibson County Restaurants, totaling $42,500. We were really happy to be able to get this grant money turned around pretty quickly and get some pretty quick help to our restaurants," said Eric Heidenreich, the executive director for the Gibson County Visitors and Tourism Bureau.
Yancy tells us she and her employees are thankful for the grant during this difficult time.
“Those checks should start rolling in, you know, this week or next week, and that’s going to be huge to a lot of businesses," Yancey said.
What she’s been most thankful for, is the community support during this pandemic.
“They’re getting carryout. They are tipping the people at the door, who are taking their order," Yancey said. "They know how important it is, and I mean it’s just, it’s awesome.”
The Gibson County Visitors and Tourism Bureau also announced that it will be expanding the Gibson County/Better Together grant program by now accepting applications from Gibson County restaurants, which are owned by residents of counties adjacent to Gibson County.
In addition, a second phase of the grant program will now accept applications from Gibson County attractions and venues.
The deadline for all applications is May 1, 2020.
Those interested can find the grant application by visiting the Gibson County Visitors and Tourism Facebook page or the Gibson County Visitors and Tourism website.
For more information, contact Eric Heidenreich with the Gibson County Visitors and Tourism Bureau at 812-385-0999 or go here.
