Friday traffic alerts: The Lloyd, Spottsville Bridge, Blue Bridge

(WFIE) - There are some traffic alerts in the Tri-State.
First in Evansville, INDOT officials say the light at the Lloyd Expressway and Vann Avenue will be out Friday morning.
Crews will be working on the box to those lights and will have to shut them off from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Watch for crews in the area helping with traffic flow.
In Henderson County, crews will be moving a water line for the Spottsville Bridge Project..
The actual bridge won’t be closed.
Work will be on Kentucky 2243 from Hillside Lane to Highway 60 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
That area will open for the weekend. Crews will then return on Monday.
The closure then is expected to be in place for about two weeks.
Plus, a heads up for Monday, lane closures will on the Blue Bridge in Owensboro.
Crews will be installing lights.
Lanes will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the next two months.
Officials say there will be a temporary signal in place there.
