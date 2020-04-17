First Care Urgent Care offering curbside COVID-19 testing in Henderson, Madisonville

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New curb-side testing for COVID-19 is now available at the First Care Urgent Care locations in Henderson and Madisonville.
First Care Urgent Care will be holding clinics that offer coronavirus testing in the parking lot of both locations.
During these clinics, patients will remain in their vehicles as they get screened for symptoms, undergo a virtual exam with a provider, and get a nasal swab for COVID-19.
Prior to the nasal swab, a flu or strep test may be conducted to rule out those illnesses. Test results usually take 1-3 days to get back from the lab.
“At First Care, it’s been important to us to give back and take care of our community,” Sabrina Briggs, Director of Clinical Quality for First Care said. “So being in smaller areas, where people don’t have access, it’s really important to us. They’re going to swab you. It goes up both sides of your nose. It’s a nasopharyngeal swab, but it’s the best way to get the most samples and have the most accurate testing.”
All major insurance plans are accepted, and patients without insurance can receive treatment for $89.
First Care is open seven days per week.
