Elementary teacher creates drawings inspired by students’ favorite characters

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - One teacher in Warrick County is using her artistic talents to help bring a smile to her students’ faces.
Jessica Moyes is an art teacher at Sharon Elementary School in Newburgh. She and her five-year-old daughter have recently been creating pieces of chalk art out in front of their house.
Moyes is drawing her students’ favorite movie and comic book characters, and she has finished about a dozen drawings so far.
Moyes says she’s happy to bring some creativity and happiness to her students.
“Just to inspire them I guess - to create a little bit,” Moyes said. “Sometimes it takes a little inspiration, and if you see something that you’re like, ‘Wow, that’s cool,’ it kind of inspires you to do something."
The rain has unfortunately washed away many of the drawings that Moyes had done, but she says this gives her a clean canvas to take more requests for new drawings in the coming days.
